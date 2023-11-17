South Africa: Stars Ready to Crack Up in Trevor Noah's New TV Show

South African celebrities are abuzz with excitement as they gear up for Trevor Noah's new TV show, LOL: Last One Laughing.

This comedy showdown, set to tickle funny bones on Amazon Prime, marks the first time the show hits African shores.

Comedian Jason Goliath couldn't contain his enthusiasm any longer. "I'm ready to let loose and get wacky on Last One Laughing: South Africa!" he shared on Instagram.

The debut of this laugh-a-minute contest will pit Goliath against other homegrown hilarity heroes in a battle of wit and willpower, all to win a R1 million prize for charity.

Joining the laugh riot are local stars like Thando "ThaBooty" Thabethe, Lasizwe, Celeste Ntuli, and Moonchild Sanelly.

"I've done my homework watching other versions, and let's just say, these comics better watch out!" said Thabethe, ready to unleash her comic power.

Hosted by South Africa's very own internationally acclaimed funnyman Trevor Noah, LOL: Last One Laughing is a global comedy format that's had viewers in stitches from Japan to Australia.

The show's simple yet side-splitting format puts 10 comics in a locked room, trying to crack each other up while keeping their composure and a straight face. Laugh twice, and you're out!

"Can't wait to stir up some comedy chaos and be the last one laughing," shared comedian Mojak Lehoko.

Even non-comedians like Moonchild and Nomzamo Mbatha are set to add their flavour of fun to the show.

"Ready to bring the laughs and some extra sparkle," Moonchild said.

Compiled by staff writer