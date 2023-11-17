South Africa: SAWS Warns of Severe Thunderstorms

16 November 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in strong, damaging winds and possible large amounts of small hail.

This is expected to cause damage to infrastructure, flooding, damaging winds over the North West, Gauteng, north eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and south western KwaZulu-Natal.

"This warning remains valid until 11pm tonight. In addition, a Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms was issued with damaging winds and hail expected over the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

"On Friday and Saturday, we expect showers and thundershowers over the central interior extending to the east," SAWS Senior Manager: Disaster Risk Management, Tshepho Ngobeni.

He was addressing a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

"South Africa, like many other countries across the globe, is prone to hazardous weather events. These include heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms, droughts, floods, storms and wildfires. Consequently, the need for the people of South Africa to be WeatherSMART cannot be stressed enough."

He said a WeatherSMART person is safe, more informed, alert, resilient, and has timely access to relevant information and services where matters of weather and climate are concerned.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.