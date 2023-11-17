Zimbabwe: Tshabangu Recalls Kwekwe Mayor, Deputy

17 November 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Opposition CCC self-appointed Secretary General Sengezo Shabangu has recalled Kwekwe Mayor Henry Madzorera, his deputy Melody Chingarande and another councillor Simon Machisvo.

This follows the recent recalls of 13 more CCC MPs and five senators before a High Court interdict blocking further expulsions of elected opposition members.

Tshabangu whom the CCC has called an impostor working in cahoots with the Zanu PF said the axed councillors had ceased to be members of the opposition, a reason he has cited in all his "recall" letters.

In a letter addressed to office of Kwekwe City Town Clerk dated 13 November, the acting Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe wrote, "I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) stating that the following councillors have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change political party.

The letter further stated that the recalls are in terms of section 278 (1) of the country's constitution, "as read with Section (1) (k), the above-mentioned wards are now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies."

