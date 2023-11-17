South Africa: Gift of the Givers Backs Motion Seeking Closure of Israeli Embassy Following Gaza Office Head Killing

16 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne and Queenin Masuabi

The humanitarian organisation expressed its support for a planned EFF motion before Parliament on Thursday afternoon to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and shutter its SA embassy following the death of Ahmed Abbasi.

Ahmed Abbasi, the Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, was shot and killed on Thursday 16 November as he and his brother returned from morning prayers.

The organisation made the announcement as Parliament prepares to hear a motion from the Economic Freedom Fighters to close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa -- which has the support of the majority ANC.

According to the organisation's founder Imtiaz Sooliman, Abbasi was killed after being shot on Thursday morning after he and his brother returned from morning prayers in Gaza. The father of three has been described as a "kind, gentle, warm human being". Sooliman said he was responsible for implementing multiple projects, including the care for orphans, widows, the elderly and the ill. No further information on Abbasi's brother was immediately available, other that he was also killed in the shooting.

"He delivered water through our desalination plants, distributed food parcels, provided hot meals and upgraded damaged homes," said Sooliman in a statement on Thursday morning.

"We also fully support the motion in Parliament today for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador with immediate effect and the severing of diplomatic ties with the Apartheid State of Israel," read the statement....

