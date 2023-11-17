South Africa: Hout Bay 'Tourist Attraction' Seals Removed After SPCA-Led Court Order

16 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Samane Jnr Marks

Seals at Cape Town's Hout Bay harbour have long attracted tourists who interact with them for a small donation to informal 'handlers' of the animals. The Department of Forestries, Fisheries and the Environment, the city and the SPCA are now urging people not to harass the seals for social media content.

Seals from Duiker Island off the coast of Hout Bay, Cape Town, have endured everything from beatings and overfeeding to being forced to physically interact with people.

This has prompted legal action.

On 8 November, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA obtained an order from the Wynberg Magistrates' Court allowing it to seize five seals which were being abused and exploited at Hout Bay harbour.

'Cycle of abuse'

The chief inspector of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Jaco Pieterse, warned on the organisation's website: "Exploiting these wild animals for the sake of getting a good picture for your social media platforms is not only morally and ethically wrong, it also perpetuates a cycle of abuse and cruelty. Please prioritise their welfare over how many likes and shares you can generate online."

The SPCA took to Facebook to explain what was happening to the seals.

It said the animals were effectively exploited because seal "handlers" charged tourists to feed or engage with the seals and photograph their experiences.

Daily Maverick has previously reported that this activity is primarily driven by the human appetite for entertainment.

Cruelty and obesity

SPCA communication manager, Belinda Abraham, told Daily...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.