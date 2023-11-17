South Africa: Court to Hear Whether Angelo Agrizzi Should Be Tried Separately in R1.8bn Corruption Case

Because of numerous delays, Judge David Makhoba has asked that Angelo Agrizzi's R1.8bn corruption trial be held separately from that of his three co-accused. The State and defence will present their arguments on the separation of the trials on Friday, 1 December.

The Pretoria High Court was on Thursday due to hear a report on the mental fitness of former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi to stand trial in a R1.8-billion fraud and corruption case.

Agrizzi is charged alongside former Department of Correctional Services commissioner Lindi Mti, former Correctional Services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder.

However, the court heard the report was not yet complete, while Mti, who is in hospital, did not appear. Agrizzi was not in court on Thursday after Judge David Makhoba ordered that he attend his fraud and corruption trial virtually.

Because of the delays, Makhoba asked that Agrizzi's trial be held separately from that of his co-accused under section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The State and defence will present their arguments on the separation of the trials on Friday, 1 December.

Mannie Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer, told Daily Maverick, "The defence will be opposing the splitting of the trial. I'm representing Agrizzi and Van Tonder. If the trial is separated it means when Van Tonder has, for example, to testify against Agrizzi I won't be able to cross-examine him."

The case against Agrizzi and his...