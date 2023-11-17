Kenya: Maina Njenga to Convene Meeting Between Former President Kenyatta, DP Gachagua

Nairobi — Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga says he will convene a meeting involving Former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua at Kabiruini grounds in Nyeri.

Njenga has however made it clear that President William Ruto is not invited to the thanks giving meeting to be held December 31.

"People from all over the country will attend that meeting. We will greet each other as sons and daughters of Mau Mau. The president is not invited," said Njenga.

According to him the meeting is aimed to unite leaders and the people of the Mt Kenya region.

"The meeting will bring together even the youth of the Mt Kenya region. It will be to unite our leaders. We want the mountain to be united and the people to talk with one voice," added Njenga.

The Ex Mungiki leader noted that nobody will be paid to attend the meeting urging that he is currently extending invitations to various leaders across the country including governors, senators and Members of the County Assemblies (MCA)s.

"We all came from our father Kikuyu and Mumbi. People who will attend the meeting will come as brothers and sisters nobody will be paid to attend!" he said.

Njenga emphasized need for Mt Kenya region to form one political party which will represent the region interests.

"Mt Kenya region interests needs to be defended at all manner.Most of the tax comes from Mt Kenya region.We need someone to defend our interest," noted Njenga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ex-Mungiki leader further stated he is no longer the proscribed gang leader but chairman Amani Sasa Foundation.

"I was the Mungiki leader back then but now am the leader for Amani Sasa Foundation.It is not me who called myself Mungiki leader it is the people.I used to lead that organisation called Mungiki." said Njenga.

Njenga has stated that Mungiki was formed with an aim of bringing together the youth in Mt Kenya region and to protect them from other communities in the 1980s.

"Mungiki in Kikuyu means many people! I used to mobilize the youth of Mt Kenya region.Am a field marshal once a solder always a solder.It is now my job to unite the Mountain," Njenga added.

While debating on the issue of the leader to be chosen as the Mt Kenya Kingpin Njenga, said that it is up for the people of the mountain to determine the leader to be crowned as their kingpin.

Njenga who has fought for various elective seats including Laikipia senatorial position in 2022 August poll but lost, however defended his strong bond with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga stating that comes 2027 Mt Kenya region will be united.