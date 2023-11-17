Kenya: MFA Dismisses Push for Kenya to Sever Ties With Israel Over Gaza War

Nairobi — Kenya's Foreign Office has dismissed Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's call for African Union (AU) States, including Kenya, to sever ties with Israel over human rights violations in Gaza.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei said Kenya had not, and would not, take any such action.

"It has not taken any decision to server diplomatic ties with Israel nor is the matter under consideration," he said on a comment posted on X on Thursday.

Sing'Oei further told Nyong'o off over his apparent interference in foreign policy, a function assigned to the national government under the Constitution.

"Foreign policy is the exclusive domain of National Government," he affirmed referring to the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution which distributes functions between the national and sub-national governments.

The Foreign Office however reiterated its position that violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza were unacceptable.

"Kenya abhors the gross violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza," Sing'Oei said restating Kenya's call for an immediate ceasefire and resumption of dialogue.

He noted that dialogue was critical "to resolve the difficult issues that underpin the current escalation."

Calls for humanitarian ceasefire

In his statement on Tuesday, Nyong'o who claimed the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza had had ripple effects across the world urged AU States to rally against what he termed as a bloody invasion of Gaza and the Western Bank by "Zionist Israel".

"Progressive forces in Africa led by Africa Union cannot stand by and let this happen," he said.

Sing'Oei's response on the statement came amid Israel's continued insistence against a humanitarian ceasefire.

United States registered its support for Israel's position on Wednesday saying Israeli forces had demonstrated a commitment to protect civilians.

"It is not carpet bombing. This is a different thing. They're going through these tunnels, they're going into the hospital," President Joe Biden said in reference to Israel's campaign targeting hospitals said to conceal Hamas' underground command posts.

"They're also bringing in incubators or bringing in other means to help people in the hospital, and they've given. I'm told the doctors and nurses and personnel the opportunity to get out of harm's way."

Israel launched a military response in Gaza following attacks on its towns and villages on October 7 that saw 1,200 civilians, mostly Israelis, killed and at least 240 taken hosted.

Most of the hostages still held in Gaza are believed to be in underground tunnels and Hamas' underground facilities.