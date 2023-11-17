Kenya: Former Lamu Senator Loitiptip Charged With Obtaining Sh6 Million in Fake Vehicle Sale

16 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Former Lamu Senator Anuar Loitiptip has finally been charged with obtaining Sh6 million by offering for sale a vehicle whose registration had fake documents.

He was appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe where he denied the three counts.

The prosecution told the court that on August 3 2022, he made a certificate of registration for a motor vehicle which he purported that it was issued by National Transport and Safety Authority.

The court was told that the former Senator used the same the same registration certificate of motor vehicle KDA 005C which he offer for sale to Samson Malonza.

The court ordered him to place a cash bail of seven hundred thousand shillings plus one contact person or a bond of One Million plus one surety.

The matter will be mentioned on 30th November, 2023.

