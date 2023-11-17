Kenya: Nairobi Fumble as Talanta Hela Football Tourney Playoffs Kick Off in Nyeri

Nairobi — The inaugural Talanta Hela Football tournament playoffs kicked-off on Thursday with eight matches for both boys and girls on the card hosted at the Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School in Nyeri County.

The team representing the Capital City Nairobi, was stunned 3-1 by Kirinyaga County in the boys category playing in pool A while Kwale emerged 2-0 winners over Mandera.

In pool B, Kakamega went down 0-2 to Homabay while Kisii and Nakuru played to a 1-1 draw.

In the corresponding girls competition, Busia County was the biggest winner of the day after demolishing Laikipia 9-0 in pool A as Migori saw off Marsabit 6-1.

In pool B, Mombasa County were thrashed 0-5 by Homabay while Kiambu went down 1-2 to Machakos.

The matches continue tomorrow (Friday) with Nairobi seeking to redeem itself when they take on a wounded Mandera side in the boys category before Kwale aim to continue with its winning run when they face Uasin Gishu County.

Pool B will see Homabay clash with Nakuru as Kakamega lock horns with Embu.

In the girls fixtures high flying Busia will entertain Marsabit, Migori play Uasin Gishu in Pool A while in Pool B, Machakos will play Mombasa as Kiambu and Nyandarua face-off.

The semi-finals are set for November 21, third place play-offs November 22 before the finals on the same date.

Four teams from both girls and boys will progress to the national finals to be played from the December 3-12 in Nairobi with the grand final being played on Jamuhuri Day.