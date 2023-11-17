Tanzania: President Mwinyi Offers Private Jet to Bring Home New Cecafa U-15 Champs

ZANZIBAR: Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Hussein Ali Mwinyi has sent a private jet to bring home heroic Karume Boys who have clinched the 2023 CECAFA Under-15 Boys title in Uganda.

This has been confirmed through a post shared on official Instagram page of the Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) on Friday morning.

It further says the brave boys are set to land in Zanzibar at around 2:00 pm.

The Isles side stunned Uganda 4-3 in post-match spot-kicks to break a 1-1 tie secured after normal period of play at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, Uganda on Thursday.

They had a sensational cruise in the elapsed CECAFA contest after winning all their three group B assignments without conceding a goal.

In their opening match, Karume Boys defeated Rwanda 3-0, then Somalia 4-0 before outclassing their brothers Tanzania mainland 2-0.

In the semi-finals, they ousted South Sudan 4-2 on post match penalties after a 1-1 deadlock.