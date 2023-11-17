Rwanda: Who Are the Performers Added on Move Africa Line-Up

Rwanda's renowned comedian Arthur Nkusi, singer Ariel Wayz, DJ Toxxyk, British-Rwandan choreographer Sherrie Silver and Kenya's actress and journalist Azziad Nasenya and Jackie Lumbasi will join American Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar as they headline the highly anticipated 'Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience', first Africa music tour slated for December 6, in Kigali.

In partnership with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Global Citizen is launching a first of its kind international music touring circuit across the African continent. Rwanda will be hosting 'Move Afrika' every year for the next five years and each year, additional countries will be added to the tour schedule with a goal of expanding it to five countries by 2025.

The inaugural event, Move Afrika: Rwanda will focus on the need to strengthen health systems, with a specific emphasis on supporting community health workers; addressing the climate crisis, particularly its impact on food security, and securing support for smallholder farmers; and tackling the lack of access to economic opportunities for future generations.

In a communique released by Move Africa on November 15, they mentioned that this is the first line-up meanwhile more artists are to be revealed ahead of the event.

Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival where fans take action toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets. The festivals bring together Global Citizens, artists, activists, world leaders, philanthropists, corporate leaders, and more, with one collective mission dubbed 'end extreme poverty now'.

Global Citizen Festival is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly to leverage opportunities to get policy and financial commitments from government, corporate and philanthropic leaders to defeat poverty, demand equity and defend the planet.

You can either purchase priority tickets, or enter to win tickets to Move Afrika: Rwanda by taking action on the Global Citizen app or the Global Citizen website. You can take action such as signing petitions, participating in journeys on the app, sharing messages on social media, writing letters to politicians, taking action in your community among others. With every action you take, you'll win points that you can redeem for entries for a chance to win tickets to Move Afrika: Rwanda.

There is a WhatsApp number provided to those who want to take the action. To take the action on the app, save the number +250 790 008 555 and an action to take at the beginning of each week will be sent. Winners will receive an email from November 15 to November 29.