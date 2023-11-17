Rwanda: FAO's Fruit Tree Planting Project Starts in 100 Schools in Kigali

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has officially launched its latest initiative to plant fruit trees in 100 schools across Kigali in a continued effort to address food security challenges and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the country.

The themed "Healthy Forest, Healthy Planet," inaugural event took place at Groupe Scolaire Kimironko I on November 16, graced by Dr. Ildephonse Musafiri, the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

Rwanda, much like the global community, faces the uphill task of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG2, which focuses on Zero Hunger.

FAO, overseeing 21 SDG indicators, focuses on undernourishment and food security, forests, fisheries, water use efficiency, women and land, public investments in agriculture, and food price volatility.

Despite progress, Rwanda struggles to meet SDG targets, with 80 percent of the nation currently considered food secure. As a result, the UN body collaborated with the Rwandan government, engaging approximately 100 teachers and students from various regions in extensive consultations.

"The initiative not only aims to bridge the food security gap but also serves as a platform to raise awareness about hunger and cultivate a sustainable food future," explained Coumba Dieng Sow, FAO Country Representative.

She highlighted the involvement of youth as a crucial component in ensuring the success of sustainable agriculture, stating, "The responsibility of agriculture is not only for those in rural areas but everyone else's."

The initiative stems from a recent inception workshop for the project titled "Supporting Innovative Urban Agriculture for Enhanced Food Security and Nutrition," launched under the FAO Green Cities initiative, to strengthen urban environments, foster urban-rural connections, and bolster resilience within urban food systems and communities.

"There's no such thing as nothing in agriculture. Every planted tree counts. But planting fruit trees is even better because as we plant and nurture them, they also nurture us in return," added Sow.

Dr. Musafiri, who actively participated in the planting activity, underscored the dual impact of trees in combating climate change and ensuring food security.

Encouraging the youth to explore opportunities in the agricultural sector, he stated, "Being part of it is not just doing impactful work; there's a number of untapped opportunities to explore."

During the event, students were treated to plate-sized fruits, symbolizing the fruits of their collective efforts. Groupe Scolaire Kimironko I was commended for its well-maintained garden and active participation in the tree-planting endeavor.

As the initiative progresses, it will extend to 99 more schools in Kigali, providing an educational platform for teachers and students to delve into innovative and sustainable agricultural practices, gardening, and nutrition.