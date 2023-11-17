Somalia: Red Alert Issued for Regions in Somalia Due to Expected Heavy Rainfall

16 November 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Disaster Management Agency has issued a strong warning about the threat of heavy rains that are set to fall in the regions of the country next week, according to the latest weather forecast.

An official press release issued by SoDMA said, "For the next seven days in the third week of November 2023, the autumn rains forecast shows that heavy rains will fall in all regions of the country.

SoDMA has identified the regions of Gedo and Awdal as areas that are likely to receive heavy rains, with the forecast between 150-200 mm.

The regions of Bay, Bakool, Hiran, Sool, Nugal, North West, Mudug, Galgaduud, Middle Shabelle, Lower Shabelle, Middle Jubba, and Banadir are expected to receive between 30 and 80 mm of rain.

The alarm has been raised, as the government of Somalia has expressed great concern about the damage caused by the floods and floods caused by the rains.

So far, 42 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the rains, and more than a million people have been displaced since last month, according to the agency.

