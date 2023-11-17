Uganda: Next Media Chief Marketing Officer Speaks to the Power of Ai At Uganda Entrepreneurship Congress 2023

17 November 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Elizabeth Tendo

In an era where technology is reshaping the landscape of work, finances, and livelihoods, the Uganda Entrepreneurship Congress 2023 witnessed a discussion on the theme "Adapt and Thrive with AI."

Among the speakers was Danze Edwin, Chief Marketing Officer at Next Media, whose insights illuminated the potential of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing business and empowering young entrepreneurs.

Addressing the youth in attendance, Danze Edwin shared valuable advice on balancing education and entrepreneurship, emphasizing the necessity of embracing AI for future success. "If you don't start to use AI now, you are going to fail to adapt," he warned, highlighting the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in reshaping industries and creating new opportunities.

One of the game-changers in this digital revolution is Next Wowzi, a platform championed by Next Media that empowers individuals to make money on the go.

Danze Edwin pointed out the significance of being an influencer in today's digital age: "You can earn money when you are seated as an influencer because you are the actual influencer." His message resonates with the idea that creativity and unique content creation are critical drivers of success in the digital space.

Moreover, Danze Edwin stressed the importance of continuously upskilling oneself, especially for those aspiring to be content creators or work in creative fields. "Your number one tool is your brain," he asserted, underlining the pivotal role of learning and adaptation in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The Chief Marketing Officer also emphasized the necessity of embracing AI for future success. "If you don't start to use AI now, you are going to fail to adapt," he warned, highlighting the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in reshaping industries and creating new opportunities.

