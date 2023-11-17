Rwanda: New Bridge Brings Joy, Saves Lives in Ruhango District

Residents of Ruhango district are overjoyed as the recently completed bridge, valued at Rwf269.2million, not only brings celebration but also stands as a life-saving infrastructure, especially benefiting the Mbuye and Kinazi sectors.

Valens Habarurema, the Mayor of Ruhango District, highlighted the district's active pursuit of resources for development projects, coupled with efforts to increase tax and duty revenues.

The district's own revenue collection increased from Rwf1.3billion to Rwf 1.8billion in the last financial year. Furthermore, the allocated budget from the Ministry of Finance has risen from Rwf28 billion to Rwf31 billion for the current year.

Part of this budget has been dedicated to various projects aimed at improving the lives of the residents, including the construction of a bridge over the Akabebya River, connecting Mbuye and Kinazi Sectors.

Gakumba Martin, a 55-year-old resident from Kinazi sector, expressed relief, emphasizing that the Akabebya river had posed a threat to human lives for years.

He added, "Apart from the human losses, reaching the market was not easy, given the rich cassava plantations in these sectors. To reach Kigali, we had to pass through Ruhango town, incurring significant costs for us local farmers."

The completion of the bridge has alleviated these challenges. Gasinzigwa Alex, 64, attributed this achievement to diligent taxpayers, emphasizing their crucial role as the primary resources for government projects.

He stated, "I was born and raised here; the Akabebya river used to be very dangerous, especially during rainy seasons. Many lives were lost, and we requested the bridge before the genocide. Thankfully, our prayers have been answered."

He added, "People should continue to pay taxes; otherwise, we wouldn't have had this bridge, as well as new schools and health centres--all made possible because of paid taxes."

Several other suspended bridges were constructed, including the one linking Ruhango to Karongi district, costing Rwf 141 million, with additional contributions from a partner.

"We also renovated a multipurpose hall that can now accommodate over 1500 people. It hosts weddings, parties, big meetings, and more, at a cost of over Rwf115 million," added Mayor Habarurema.

The past year also witnessed settlements for 36 genocide survivors, electricity access for 1872 vulnerable families, and clean water for 550 households. In agriculture, radical terraces were created on over 2689 hectares.

Regarding roads, asphalt roads were constructed in Ruhango district to replace formerly stoned roads that hindered smooth circulation. These newly created roads include plans for an additional five kilometers in Ruhango business center," Mayor Habarurema disclosed.

The already constructed roads in Ruhango cost over Rwf1.9 billion, including the Gafunzo market in Mwendo sector at the cost of Rwf36 million, the Mwendo maternity ward at the cost of Rwf 85 million, and 36 settlements for genocide survivors at Rwf499.8 million. Additionally, 12 classrooms with 8 kitchens were constructed, costing Rwf164.3 million, along with 85 houses for vulnerable individuals at a cost of Rwf23.7 million.