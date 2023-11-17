South Africa: Update - Police Successfully Found Missing Child and Suspect Arrested

press release

The Phuthaditjhaba and Bethlehem Family, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units together with other police units successfully cracked the case of a child, previously reported as missing. The mother's ex-lover was arrested.

The missing six-year-old girl from Slovo Park near Phuthaditjhaba was reported missing on 11 November 2023 at about 18:00. She was last seen by her parent's in the company of her mother's former lover who was with her at the time. When she returned from doing her chores, she asked her husband on the whereabouts of their child but he couldn't answer. It was suspected that her ex-lover could've taken her.

An extensive search was conducted within the past 72 hours that was successful. The suspect left his place of residence since the child went missing and went into hiding.

On Thursday, 16 November 2023, in the afternoon information was received of suspect's whereabouts at his place. He was found and interrogated on the whereabouts of the child. His arrest led police to a secluded place in the bushy area where he left the child. It was also discovered that she was sexually violated.

The 29-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 November 2023 facing charges of kidnapping and rape.