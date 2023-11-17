Tanzania: CCM Demands Action Against Non-Performing Contractors

CCM's Dar es Salaam Regional Chairman, Abbas Mtemvu, has directed city authorities to pay contractors of development projects in time and take action against non-performers.

The party's regional chairman's directives mainly focused on the ongoing projects of school and hospital buildings as well as roads.

He made the directives on Monday during his tour to inspect development projects which is part of implementation of the party's manifesto in the region.

Ilala District Commissioner Edward Mpogolo and City Director, Jomaary Satura were among regional and district leaders accompanied Mr Mtemvu during the visit.

Meanwhile, Mr Mtemvu told the contractors to work by adhering to their ethics to make sure the projects attain the desired standards so as they last longer.

"I congratulate the Dar es Salaam city council for good supervision of projects, you have made sure that money disbursed is utilised efficiently and according to the intended goals, I order the Ilala District Commissioner, City Director to pay contractors timely and take measures against underperforming contractors," he directed.

On his part, CCM's Ilala District Chairman Said Sidde called upon contractors and city council leaders to make sure that they complete construction of delayed projects as well as new ones.

"I commend the city council for implementing the projects by ensuring the value for money and high quality. This reflects how the CCM party manifesto is implemented effectively," Mr Sidde said.

Earlier, Mr Mpogolo told Mr Mtemvu and other party's leaders, that the district has 3 constituencies, 36 Wards with a total of 1.6 million people where due to its rapid growing population the government makes efforts to improve education sectors, health and road infrastructures to improve services.

"The government has allocated more than 50bn/- for Dar es Salaam City to improve education sector including the primary and secondary schools. The money has been spent on improving infrastructures, buying school equipment. The money was also used to improve health infrastructures, as well as to empower women groups, youths and peoples with disability," Mr Mpogolo explained.