Kenya: Businesswoman Ann Njeri to Face MPs Over Sh17 Billion Oil Saga

Nairobi — The Departmental Committee on Energy in the National Assembly has summoned businesswoman Ann Njeri Njoroge to appear before it on November 22, 2023, to provide further information on the Sh17 billion oil saga.

The committee wants Njeri to, among other things, furnish details about ownership, including documentation proving that she is the legitimate owner of the 100,000 metric consignment.

Njeri, represented by her lawyer Cliffee Ombeta, has since confirmed her intention to attend the hearing while maintaining that the consignment belongs to her.

Both Njeri and the Ministry of Energy have staked a claim to the consignment, and the upcoming parliamentary hearing is expected to unveil more details regarding the still puzzling mystery.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have revealed that Ann is not the true owner of the oil consignment, alleging she used forged documents to assert ownership.

"The consignees and their respective portions of the bulk cargo are listed in the Manifest submitted by the Ship's Agent and KPA confirms that M/s Ann's Import and Export Enterprises Limited is not one of the manifested consignees," KPA Board Chairman Benjamin Tayari said.