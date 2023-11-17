Kenya: Homes, Roads Swamped as Torrential Rains Trigger Flooding in Mombasa

Nairobi — Several homes in parts of Mombasa have been destroyed following flooding in the coastal city triggered by ongoing rains in the region.

At least five houses were destroyed in Chaani area of Changamwe constituency.

No one was injured during the incident, locals told Capital News on Friday.

In Bamburi, Junda and Kiembeni area of the larger Kisauni constutuency, the roads were rendered impassable due to the heavy downpour.

Several homes in Bamburi and Junda are submerged in the heavy floods.

In Nyali, parts of Maweni, Kongowea, 2nd Avenue Nyali and Links Roads experienced flooding.

The residents are now calling on the county government to intervene an help the flood prone areas.