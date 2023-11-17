Kenya: Homes, Roads Swamped as Torrential Rains Trigger Flooding in Mombasa

17 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Several homes in parts of Mombasa have been destroyed following flooding in the coastal city triggered by ongoing rains in the region.

At least five houses were destroyed in Chaani area of Changamwe constituency.

No one was injured during the incident, locals told Capital News on Friday.

In Bamburi, Junda and Kiembeni area of the larger Kisauni constutuency, the roads were rendered impassable due to the heavy downpour.

Several homes in Bamburi and Junda are submerged in the heavy floods.

In Nyali, parts of Maweni, Kongowea, 2nd Avenue Nyali and Links Roads experienced flooding.

The residents are now calling on the county government to intervene an help the flood prone areas.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.