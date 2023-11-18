Tanzania: Parliamentarians Impressed With SGR Electrification Pace

Dar es Salaam — THE Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Minerals has expressed satisfaction with the progress of installing electricity in the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO).

The Committee Deputy Chairman, Mr Kilumbe Ng'enda made the remarks on Thursday after committee members visited Kinyerezi Power Generation Plant in Dar es Salaam.

"We are satisfied with the progress made by TANESCO in installing electricity in the SGR, especially for a section from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro that has been completed by 100 per cent" noted Mr Ng'enda.

The committee further called on TANESCO and the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) to come up with a power plan that will ensure full operation of the SGR even when there is power cut.

"TANESCO and TRC must work together to ensure that the railway will continue providing services even when the power in the national grid is off," he explained.

Deputy Minister for Energy, Ms Judith Kapinga expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating funds for implementation of the project that is crucial to development of the country.

She noted that her office had received all the directives and advice given by the committee, pledging to work on them for the benefits of all Tanzanians.

Regarding electricity, Ms Kapinga said her docket has continued to implement the President's instructions of ensuring that power supply stabilises within the next six months.

"We have started to notice some changes after the President's instructions, as we work to improve transmission and distribution infrastructure," she explained.

For his part, the TRC Managing Director, Mr Masanja Kadogosa, said the project has reached a good stage as some sections have been completed.

"I cannot tell exactly when the SGR will start operations; currently we are testing the new wagons that were offloaded this month to ensure they work properly. Testing of the wagons will continue and we will announce later about the beginning of the SGR operations," he explained.

He added that TRC was expecting to receive another four wagons for SGR train next month.