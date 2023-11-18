Tanzania Appeals for Support to Developing Economies

TANZANIA has called on the international communities to support economic growth of developing countries including Tanzania in order to widen the scope of participation of their citizens.

The call was made on Friday by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa while presenting the government declaration during the inaugural session of the Second Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) held virtually on Friday under the chairmanship of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

"We have appealed to this platform to see how it can involve developing countries to improve our economies within our countries by promoting business growth and open investment doors and other ways that can help raise our economy," the PM said.

Speaking on behalf of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Premier asked the forum to look into how it can involve the world economy and integrate it with the economy of the developing countries, including Tanzania.

Commenting on other issues, Majaliwa asked the forum to ensure that it seeks answers to the challenges of dealing with climate change, renewable energy and empowerment of youth and women.

The forum enables developing countries to discuss challenges they are facing and raise their voices so that they can be presented at the G20 Leaders's Summitt which will be held on November 20 this year.

During the opening of the meeting, the Prime Minister of India, Modi said that despite the fact that the forum has more than 100 members, they are still united by common needs and priorities.

"In December last year, India took over the chairmanship of the G20 but we took it upon ourselves to ensure that the voices of developing countries are heard and that's why we organised the first Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) so that we could raise our voices to developed nations and an example is to launch a union of renewable energy users (Global Biofuel Alliance)," said Modi.

The meeting has involved heads of state and 13 representatives, including six presidents, who are President Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka (Fiji), President Joko Widodo (Indonesia), President Dr William Ruto (Kenya), President Sadyr Nurgojoevich Japarov (Kyrgyz Republic), President Richard Ravalomanana (Madagascar) and President Daviv Adeang (Nauru).

Prime Ministers who participated in the meeting include Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia), Pravind K. Jugnauth (Mauritius), James Marape (Papua New Guinea), Ferdinand Marcos (Philippines) and the General Counsel of the Transitional Government of Bhutan, Chogyal Dago Rigdzin.