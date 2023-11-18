Malawi: Mutharika Calls Malawians Stupid for Voting Him Out of Power

18 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Geoff Justice

Emotions boiled over at the PAGE House where the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held a press briefing with the party's leader losing it and called Malawians stupid for voting him out of power.

Responding to one of the questions, DPP President and the country's former Head of State Peter Arthur Mutharika angrily said Malawians made a "stupid" decision for not voting for him in the 2020 elections.

"Am sorry to say this, Malawians you made a choice; munandinena kuti ndine okalamba, opanda mano and those nonsense and all that stupidity," said Mutharika

It is very strange that Mutharika, three years after his embarrassing loss, he is still bitter that he is not at the State House. Throughout the press conference he was visibly seething with rage.

Somehow it was understandable that he resorted to ranting, after all the presser was happening in the wake of the humiliating defeat in yesterday's Dedza Central by-election where a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Willard Gwengwe trounced DPP representative with unassailable lead.

That, coupled with the gains which government is having in revitalising the economy particularly Malawi's qualification for the Extended Credit Facility from the IMF, rendered the press briefing a waste of time.

It was clear that with these recent developments, Mutharika went ahead with the presser without tangible ammunations to attack government with.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.