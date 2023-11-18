Kenya: 2 KRA Officials Missing After Their Vehicle Was Swept Away By Floods in Kwale

18 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Two Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have been reported missing after their vehicle was swept away by the raging floods in Ramisi, Kwale County.

The two officers were last evening travelling to Mombasa from Lunga-Lunga where they are stationed when the accident happened.

KRA Acting Southern Region Coordinator Lawrence Siele said the vehicle was swept by floods at Ramisi River after it over flooded the bridge.

He said an intensive search and rescue operation by a government multi-agency team is underway.

In a Statement to newsrooms, Siele said the safety and well-being of KRA employees remains the their first priority and all machinery is being deployed for a positive outcome.

KRA has already engaged family members of the two officers.

"KRA will continuously update the family members, its staff and the public on the progress and outcome of the rescue mission. ," he said.

