Kenya: Polls Body Bags Election Management Award in Lisbon

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday won the Election Management Award at the 19th International Electoral Affairs Award Ceremony held at Crowne Plaza, Portugal.

Former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati further disclosed that the electoral body emerged in Runner's Up position for the Election Ergonomic Award.

While commenting on the award Chebukati said that it is "well deserved."

"Glad to have witnessed this moment," Chebukati said.

He made the remarks after he did a presentation on "Kenya 2022 Election Success Story: Leveraging Technology for Increased Election Integrity" at the four-day event.

The four-day event from November 13 to 16 was organized by the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies in collaboration with the Portuguese National Electoral Commission and will draw leading figures in the world of electoral affairs, and recognise excellence in electoral management.

During his presentation, Chebukati displayed a video extract of the Kenya 2022 Presidential Declaration Event on August 15th when a section of MPS engaged in a brawl minutes before the announcement of the official Presidential results that declared William Ruto as elections winner.

Chebukati posed the question: Can technology cure impunity? In his presentation.

He also spoke about the use and impact of technology in Kenyan elections, reflected on lessons learned from the 2017 General Election, and explained how the Commission leveraged technology for the 2022 General Election which he described as "the most transparent election in Kenya's history."

Though IEBC maintains that it carried out the most transparent polls in August 2022, the Opposition led by Raila Odinga have yet to accept the legitimacy of the results.