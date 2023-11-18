Kenya: Govt Announces Reduction in Mobile Call Rates From March 2024

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya has announced a reduction in charges of mobile call rates from March next year.

In a statement, the authority urged telco providers to review the current Sh0.58 per minute down rate to Sh0.41 per minute.

In the latest review, the Authority has capped the MTRs and FTRs at KES 0.41 per minute with effect from 1st March 2024. The current SMS termination rate of 0.05 per SMS remains unchanged," the authority indicated.

It stated that the move which was meant to cushion Kenyans from the rising cost of living came after a reduction in Mobile Termination Rates and Fixed Termination Rates.

"The new rate is informed by the prevailing economic environment, ICT market dynamics and the need to strike a balance between the promotion of investment and the protection of consumers. Lower MTRs and FTRs mean lower calling rates for consumers," it pointed out.

It pointed out that "this decision will have positive outcomes for both the consumers and operators. Consumers will now enjoy access to a variety of affordable services across networks while operators will have more price flexibility in developing more affordable products."

The Authority noted that the new rates will apply for a period of two years.

Mobile operators have therefore been urged to align with the new directive and submit a report by February next year.