Kenya: At Least 10 People Killed in Torrential Rains Pounding the Coast in Past Week

18 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Ten people have been killed in torrential rains that have been pounding Mombasa, Tana River, Kwale and Kilifi since last week.

The announcemnt was made by Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha who furether revealed that over 10,000 households have been affected.

She however stated that government efforts are underway to take care of those affected.

"So far, one person has died in Mombasa, three in Kwale, three in Kilifi, and two in Tana River," said Coast Regional Coordinator Rodah Onyancha.

Several homes in parts of Mombasa were yesterday destroyed following flooding in the coastal city triggered by ongoing rains in the region.

The most affected counties by the floods are Tana River and Mombasa, where several households have been displaced.

Over 5,000 families have since evacuated In Tana River after the river burst its banks forcing the residents to move to higher grounds.

According to Onyancha, the Government has launched an operation to move thousands of residents living along the River Tana, which has continued to swell, to higher grounds.

She said 3, 892 families in Mombasa have been affected by the heavy rains and floods, adding that at least 300 families have no place to sleep after their houses were marooned or swept away by the raging floods.

"In Kilifi, at least 214 people have been displaced while Taita Taveta, the least affected, has left 82 households homeless. Latrines and toilets have also been destroyed, speaking fears of a possible outbreak of waterborne diseases."

