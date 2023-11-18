Kenya: SGR Corridor Between Mombasa Terminus, Mariakani Closed to Freight Trains After Landslide

Nairobi — A section of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) between the Mombasa terminus and Mariakani has been closed following a land slide due to the ongoing heavy rains.

A statement from Kenya Railways however stated that passenger trains will be allowed though this section but under limited speed.

Kenya Railways indicated that this has occasioned "delays in departures and arrival of passenger trains at the Mombasa terminus."

It however assured that works are ongoing to restore normal services as soon as possible.