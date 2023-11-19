Ethiopia: Thousands Gather for Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Tens of thousands of people have gathered at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa today for the 10-kilometre Great Ethiopian Run, the largest road race in Africa.

Today, the streets of the capital city are filled with the energy and excitement of the Great Ethiopian Run which started early morning and attracted more than 45,000 participants from Ethiopia, Africa and all over the world.

The runners, including elite athletes, recreational runners, and walkers, made their way through the city's vibrant asphalt streets, cheered on by thousands of spectators.

This year's race is particularly significant as it marks the 23rd anniversary of the Great Ethiopian Run. The event was founded in 2001 by renowned world-class Ethiopian Athlete Haile Gebrselassie to promote running as a healthy and accessible activity for all Ethiopians.

The Great Ethiopian Run has since grown to become a global phenomenon, attracting participants from many countries.

It is also a major economic boost for Addis Ababa and the country generating millions of dollars in revenue each year.

The Great Ethiopian Run is more than just a race; it is a celebration of Ethiopian culture and unity. It has been contributing a lot in maintaining and promoting peace and unity among Ethiopians.

The event brings together people from all walks of life to share a common goal: to finish the race and celebrate the joy of running.

As the runners crossed the finish line today, they were greeted with cheers and applause from the crowd. The atmosphere was one of pure joy and celebration.

The Great Ethiopian Run is a testament to the power of sport to unite people and promote positive change.