Uganda Looks to Deepen Ties With DR Congo With Opening of New Embassy Chancery in Kinshasa

19 November 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba has described as a new chapter in fostering and deepening ties Uganda has started with Democratic Republic of Congo by opening a new chancery in Kinshasa.

"The new chancery marks the beginning of a new chapter in Uganda's diplomatic presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and with this chancery, we have a platform from which we can enhance our collaboration, deepen our partnerships, and achieve meaningful outcomes that benefit both our nations," Mulimba said.

"The new chancery is also a testimony to warm and cordial bilateral relations between the two countries. Let us seize this opportunity to foster dialogue, nurture diplomacy, and generate innovative solutions that contribute to the realisation of socio-economic transformation for both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo."

Mulimba was on Saturday speaking during the official opening of the new chancery in Kinshasa.

He said the two countries share a long history and a common destiny with rich natural resources and a large population but also recognise the importance of regional stability and economic cooperation for our mutual benefit.

The minister applauded the two president, Yoweri Museveni and Felix Tshisekedi for fostering the relationship between the two countries.

"In a very special way, I want to appreciate President Kaguta Museveni, Parliament, especially the committee on foreign affairs, which I chair, for allocating the necessary funding for the project. The resolve of the president and the Parliament to ensure that our various embassies in the world have proper housing is very much appreciated," Minister Mulimba said.

Uganda's Ambassador to DRC, Farid Kaliisa said the new chancery is a symbol of the solid and enduring friendship between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He explained that after the two countries decided to normalize their diplomatic relations in 2007, the chancery building of Uganda in Kinshasa was almost dilapidated prompting the Kampala establishment to demolish the previous structure and erect a new one.

"The construction project spanned from June 2021 to the end of August of this year. I would like to thank the Government of Uganda for availing the necessary resources for the project to be completed."

"This new chancery building is more than just a new office space for the Ugandan Embassy. It symbolises the deep and abiding ties between Uganda and the DRC. It is a place where people from Uganda and the DRC can come together to learn from each other, share ideas, and build partnerships."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.