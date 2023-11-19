Uganda Looks to Deepen Ties With DR Congo With Opening of New Embassy Chancery in Kinshasa

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba has described as a new chapter in fostering and deepening ties Uganda has started with Democratic Republic of Congo by opening a new chancery in Kinshasa.

"The new chancery marks the beginning of a new chapter in Uganda's diplomatic presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and with this chancery, we have a platform from which we can enhance our collaboration, deepen our partnerships, and achieve meaningful outcomes that benefit both our nations," Mulimba said.

"The new chancery is also a testimony to warm and cordial bilateral relations between the two countries. Let us seize this opportunity to foster dialogue, nurture diplomacy, and generate innovative solutions that contribute to the realisation of socio-economic transformation for both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo."

Mulimba was on Saturday speaking during the official opening of the new chancery in Kinshasa.

He said the two countries share a long history and a common destiny with rich natural resources and a large population but also recognise the importance of regional stability and economic cooperation for our mutual benefit.

The minister applauded the two president, Yoweri Museveni and Felix Tshisekedi for fostering the relationship between the two countries.

"In a very special way, I want to appreciate President Kaguta Museveni, Parliament, especially the committee on foreign affairs, which I chair, for allocating the necessary funding for the project. The resolve of the president and the Parliament to ensure that our various embassies in the world have proper housing is very much appreciated," Minister Mulimba said.

Uganda's Ambassador to DRC, Farid Kaliisa said the new chancery is a symbol of the solid and enduring friendship between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He explained that after the two countries decided to normalize their diplomatic relations in 2007, the chancery building of Uganda in Kinshasa was almost dilapidated prompting the Kampala establishment to demolish the previous structure and erect a new one.

"The construction project spanned from June 2021 to the end of August of this year. I would like to thank the Government of Uganda for availing the necessary resources for the project to be completed."

"This new chancery building is more than just a new office space for the Ugandan Embassy. It symbolises the deep and abiding ties between Uganda and the DRC. It is a place where people from Uganda and the DRC can come together to learn from each other, share ideas, and build partnerships."