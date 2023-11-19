Kenya: At Least 80,000 Households Affected By the Ongoing El-Nino Rains - DP Gachagua

Nairobi — At least 80,000 households in 33 counties have been affected by the ongoing El-Nino rains, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

In a statement the deputy president indicated that key interventions have been put in place to mitigate loss of lives with helicopters having been deployed.

He said that helicopters are on joint rescue missions of marooned families, distribution of humanitarian aid- foods and non-food items, medical supplies, among others.

"This situation has continued to threaten lives. I wish to take this opportunity

to inform the Nation that multi-agency teams- drawn from Government

Agencies, County Governments and partners- are responding in various ways

to mitigate the negative impact of the El Nino to save our problem," he stated.

He further stated that the government is on high alert especially in some of the worst affected counties that include Mombasa, Garissa, Tana River, Makueni, Marsabit, Kilifi, Kwale, Meru and Isiolo.

He urged counties to allocate and more release funds to complement mitigation efforts of the National Government and partners.

He pointed out that predictions point to prolonged rains extending into December and into the first Quarter of 2024.

He underscored the need for counties to unclog water ways and other drainage systems in their respective urban areas.

He further encouraged Kenya's partners to enhance their financial, technical and logisticalsupport in reducing and mitigating the impact of the El-Nino.