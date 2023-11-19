Kenya: At Least 80,000 Households Affected By the Ongoing El-Nino Rains - DP Gachagua

19 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — At least 80,000 households in 33 counties have been affected by the ongoing El-Nino rains, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

In a statement the deputy president indicated that key interventions have been put in place to mitigate loss of lives with helicopters having been deployed.

He said that helicopters are on joint rescue missions of marooned families, distribution of humanitarian aid- foods and non-food items, medical supplies, among others.

"This situation has continued to threaten lives. I wish to take this opportunity

to inform the Nation that multi-agency teams- drawn from Government

Agencies, County Governments and partners- are responding in various ways

to mitigate the negative impact of the El Nino to save our problem," he stated.

He further stated that the government is on high alert especially in some of the worst affected counties that include Mombasa, Garissa, Tana River, Makueni, Marsabit, Kilifi, Kwale, Meru and Isiolo.

He urged counties to allocate and more release funds to complement mitigation efforts of the National Government and partners.

He pointed out that predictions point to prolonged rains extending into December and into the first Quarter of 2024.

He underscored the need for counties to unclog water ways and other drainage systems in their respective urban areas.

  • He further encouraged Kenya's partners to enhance their financial, technical and logisticalsupport in reducing and mitigating the impact of the El-Nino.
  • He also called on those living in low- lying and land-slide prone areas to move to safe grounds.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.