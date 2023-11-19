Somalia: President Chairs Meeting on Fight Against Al-Shabaab

18 November 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh chaired a National Security Committee meeting focused on accelerating efforts to eradicate terrorist groups.

Emphasis was also on fostering collaboration among government security branches and preparation for the New York security conference for Somalia.

The chiefs of the military and security forces were in attendance at the meeting to brief the committee, which is headed by President Hassan Sheikh about the war on Al-Shabaab.

The meeting praised the Somali people for their cooperation with the army and police forces, in terms of the security of the capital, Mogadishu and the ongoing operations.

Somali National Army with the help of locals gained victory on the frontlines and liberated areas from the Al-Shabaab in Mudug, Galmudug, Hiiraan, and Middle Shabelle regions.

