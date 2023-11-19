Rwanda: Kigali Reacts to Tshisekedi War Rhetoric

Deputy Government Spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda responded to new accusations from DR Congo that Rwanda is destabilising the neighbouring country's security.

In a media interview on Friday, November 17, Mukuralinda spoke about a number issues ranging from Rwanda's deployment on its western border, to what he made of recent comments by DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi about the tension between the two countries.

In an interview with RFI and France24 reporters, the Congolese leader said Rwanda is continuing to destabilise his country, alleging that there are thousands of Rwandan soldiers who crossed the border and are fighting against his government, disguised as the M23.

He said his government has asked the international community to do something about punishing Rwanda but nothing was done.

"We, ourselves will use our own means to defend ourselves and fight for our citizens," Tshisekedi noted.

In reaction, Mukuralinda said Rwanda puts peace first but it is ready to deal with any destabilizing issue.

He added that the country is ready to play its role in solving the problem of regional conflicts, but hinted at the need to look at why they persist and what leads to failure of the measures put in place to bring about peace.

He noted that Rwanda will always make sure that its borders are safe.

"Even in a time of peace there is always military deployment at the border," he said.

"No border of any nation in the world can be left unprotected," he added, as he zeroed in on the volatile situation within DR Congo.

With more than 200 armed groups operating in the neighbouring country, Mukuralinda explained that Rwanda aims to shield its own territory from any potential spill-over conflicts.

DR Congo is home to armed groups from countries including Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.

"Those groups are made of Rwandans, Burundians, and Ugandans who want to destabilize security in their respective countries," he said.