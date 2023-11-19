Uganda: Kyabazinga Has Set a Good Example for the Bazukulu - Museveni

President Museveni has commended the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope for making a wise decision to get a "helper" and also for setting a good example to the young people/ Bazukulu by choosing marriage over fornication.

In a congratulatory message to the Kyabazinga, Museveni said he is glad that His Royal Highness has got a Helper, the Inebantu of Busoga, who will assist him in governing the Kingdom.

"It is written in the book of Genesis, Chapter 2, Verse 18, that: And the Lord God said, It is not good that man should be alone; I will make him a helper suitable for him. Therefore, I commend His Royal Highness, for his wise decision to get a Wife and Queen of Busoga Kingdom. I wish you a fruitful and blessed union."

Museveni said the Kyabazinga has set a good example, especially for the Bazzukulu because marriage is good as it instils discipline and accountability to your partner and God.

"It gives you stability and helps you to focus on worthy goals in life. It also accords you the privilege of being a co-creator with God, through the blessing of children," he said