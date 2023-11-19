South Africa: Chiefs Stars Seek to Steal International Spotlight

Kaizer Chiefs players are aiming to craft international success stories with their countries following criticism that Amakhosi have been struggling to produce national team quality.

Edson Castillo is with the Venezuela national team and played the final six minutes when his side was held 0-0 by Ecuador at home in the CONMEBOL 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Venezuela is fourth on the table and a rung above Brazil as reigning world champions Argentina leads the standings.

Centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe captained Botswana against Edmilson Dove's Mozambique on Thursday in the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Both defenders played the whole match and each ended up with a yellow card as Mozambique edged the Zebras 3-2 at Francistown Stadium.

Amakhosi have central midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa as their only player in the Bafana Bafana squad.

While several players have lost their national team places after joining Chiefs in recent seasons, it is a different case for Mthethwa who is seen as having improved by Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

"He was not used to playing at a higher level," Broos told the media.

"Now he is playing at Chiefs and everyone that plays against Chiefs wants to win. It is tough and I think with the games he has played so far at Chiefs, you can see already the change.

"So, therefore he did not do badly, the first time he was with us. I think with him, you have a good player."

The central midfielder would be hoping to be handed playing minutes on Saturday when Bafana face Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

But he faces stiff competition for game time from Mamelodi Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena and Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole.