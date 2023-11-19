South Africa: Chiefs Stars Seek to Steal International Spotlight

18 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs players are aiming to craft international success stories with their countries following criticism that Amakhosi have been struggling to produce national team quality.

Edson Castillo is with the Venezuela national team and played the final six minutes when his side was held 0-0 by Ecuador at home in the CONMEBOL 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Venezuela is fourth on the table and a rung above Brazil as reigning world champions Argentina leads the standings.

Centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe captained Botswana against Edmilson Dove's Mozambique on Thursday in the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Both defenders played the whole match and each ended up with a yellow card as Mozambique edged the Zebras 3-2 at Francistown Stadium.

Amakhosi have central midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa as their only player in the Bafana Bafana squad.

While several players have lost their national team places after joining Chiefs in recent seasons, it is a different case for Mthethwa who is seen as having improved by Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

"He was not used to playing at a higher level," Broos told the media.

"Now he is playing at Chiefs and everyone that plays against Chiefs wants to win. It is tough and I think with the games he has played so far at Chiefs, you can see already the change.

"So, therefore he did not do badly, the first time he was with us. I think with him, you have a good player."

The central midfielder would be hoping to be handed playing minutes on Saturday when Bafana face Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

But he faces stiff competition for game time from Mamelodi Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena and Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.