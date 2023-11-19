South Africa: Concerns Over Bafana Technical Team At Afcon

18 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Michael Madyira

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos might be forced to have a depleted technical staff on the bench at January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Belgian's assistant coach Helman Mkhalele is likely to be barred by CAF from the team in the technical area due to inadequate coaching qualifications.

The 1996 Afcon winner does not have the CAF A or B licence required by the continental football government body from coaches who will be at Africa's flagship tournament.

If Mkhalele is not allowed to sit on the bench, that would leave Broos a lone man.

This also follows the resignation of Cedomir Janevski from his role as Bafana's assistant coach.

However, some reports suggest Broos has been offered to pick between Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela as alternatives to take to Afcon.

"The coach has answered that question a few times," Safa spokesperson Mninawa Ntloko told Scrolla.Africa.

"It's his response and not Safa's. The coach himself said he is going to Afcon with coach Helman and no one else."

Broos has insisted that he will not leave Mkhalele behind, despite the possibility that he will not have anyone to help him on the touchline.

"I do not have a plan B because Helman is going with me even if he is not allowed to go, he will be with us, but not on the bench," Broos told the media.

A CAF A coaching course is currently underway and prominent Premier Soccer League figures like Eric Tinkler, Gavin Hunt and Steve Barker are in attendance.

This is despite some of them already having the more advanced Uefa Pro Licence.

Mkhalele did not manage to attend the ongoing CAF A course due to his Bafana commitments.

