South Africa: Ramaphosa's Security Chief Dined with Game Farm Suspects - South African News Briefs - November 20, 2023

Ramaphosa's Security Chief Dined with Game Farm Suspects

Following a 2020 burglary at Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala estate, Major-General Wally Rhoode, head of the president's security team, questioned suspects but neglected to ensure charges were filed, report Karyn Maughan and Jan Gerber in an exclusive News24 report. Transcripts of an interview with the Office of the Public Protector have revealed that Rhoode insisted he was not "investigating" the Phala Phala break-in when he interviewed one of the farm's domestic workers, Froliana Joseph, and her brother, Ndilishano "David" Joseph, 30 days after the February 9, 2020 burglary of at least US$580 000. Rather, Rhoode said, he was "enquiring" about the break-in. He also denied torturing suspects, saying he ate with them round a table. Then-acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka exonerated Ramaphosa from any ethical misconduct in connection with the burglary. However, Gcaleka determined that the investigation into the break-in, which was headed by Rhoode and not reported to the police, constituted "improper conduct."

British Runner Pulls Out of Race After Being Mugged on Table Mountain Trail

British elite runner Tom Evans was mugged and beaten up on Table Mountain in Cape Town while training for a race, reports News24. He announced his withdrawal from the race and returned home due to the incident, expressing physical and mental distress. The assailants stole his wedding ring, iPhone 15, and Garmin watch. The race organisers expressed concern and offered support while highlighting increased security measures for the event. More than 2,000 people will take to the trails from November 24 to 26. SANParks, the City of Cape Town, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are investigating the incident. The suspects are yet to be arrested.

Transnet Working to Clear Backlog at Port of Durban

Transnet says it will take up to 15 weeks to clear the backlog of 63 ships at the Port of Durban, with some importers facing delays that could cause them to miss the Christmas rush, reports Moneyweb. The backlog has been caused by a number of factors, including a shortage of equipment and staff, as well as operational inefficiencies. Transnet is implementing a number of initiatives to clear the backlog, including increasing the number of container handling shifts and acquiring new equipment. The congestion at Durban is causing knock-on effects for trade across the region, with exporters and importers taking to the air and roads to get their products in and out of the country.

