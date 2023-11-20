South Africa: One Million S Africans Registered to Vote On Saturday

The Electoral Commission says while the second day of the Voter Registration Weekend has started exceedingly well, at the close of day one of the weekend, over a million registrations were recorded at 23 296 voting stations.

By 08h00 this morning, 91% of the voting stations had opened with the remainder opening before 08h30.

"At the close of day one of registration weekend, over a million registrations were recorded at our 23 296 voting stations. At 12h30 today, a total of 609 447 registration transactions had been recorded at voting stations."

The commission also recorded an all-time milestone of over 100 000 online registrations. Today, the figure of online registrations stands at 40 000, said the IEC in a statement.

The commission said it is seized with resolving some online registrations that gave a "pending" message.

"The 'pending' message is received by voters in instances where the ID image that they have uploaded cannot be read or recognised by the system or where an image other than an ID has been uploaded. We urge voters to take extra care and follow system prompts when uploading images of their ID," said the commission.

It applauded the thousands of South Africans who have gone online and visited registration stations to register, re-register or check their details.

"We urge those that have not done so to use the remaining hours of today to go out in their numbers to register."