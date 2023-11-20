Zimbabwe: FIFA Mourn Rahman Gumbo

FIFA has sent a condolence message to the Gumbo family and the Zimbabwe football fraternity following the passing on of former national team coach and player Rahman Gumbo.

Gumbo was laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery on Saturday. Zifa Normalisation Committee member Rosemary Mugadza conveyed the condolence message from Fifa at the funeral service held at Bulawayo Amphitheatre, before the burial of the late hero.

"I would like to express my sincere condolences on the passing on of a former international player and national team coach Rahman Gumbo. Words do not seem to be adequate to express the sadness as we feel his loss," read the message from Fifa.

It further read:

"During his career, Rahman Gumbo won several caps for the Zimbabwe national team. At the club level, he will be remembered for his career at Highlanders where he reached his retirement and started a successful managerial career notable in Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Malawi winning several titles.

"He also coached the national team of Zimbabwe in three different stints. Legend of Zimbabwe, and one of the leading football figures, his legacy and achievements, in particular his personality, his leadership, his popularity, and his humanity qualities will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed. On behalf of the international football community, I would like to express our deepest sympathy to the Zimbabwe Football Association and to the Gumbo family, friends, and loved ones, our thoughts are with you.

"We hope these memories and our words of support may bring some peace in this difficult time."

Again, he is one of a few rare football personalities like Sunday Chidzambwa to have won the league title as a player and coach.

Gumbo's great football exploits include winning the league title two times with Highlanders Football Club in 1999 and 2000. He went on to win the Malawian league with MTN Wanderers thrice.

His move to Botswana came with silverware as he lifted the league with Township Rollers. In April 2015, Botswana Premier League side Gaborone United won the Mascom Top 8 beating Madinda Ndlovu's Township Rollers, under the tutelage of Rahman Gumbo.

Other notable clubs coached by Rahman Gumbo include FC Platinum, Gaborone United, Chicken Inn, Sporting Lions, Bulawayo Chiefs, Technosphere, Motor Action, CAPS United and TelOne.

Rahman has also worked as both caretaker and assistant national team coach.