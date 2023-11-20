South Africa: Koeberg's Unit 1 Roars Back to Life, but Ramokgopa Bemoans Outages At Medupi and Five Other Units

The utility describes the successful synchronisation of Unit 1 at Koeberg to the grid as 'a huge milestone in the generation and operational recovery plan'. At the same time, Electricity Minister bemoans outages at six other power stations as a 'major disappointment'.

After almost a year offline, Unit 1 at Koeberg power station has been successfully synchronised to the grid, Eskom announced on Saturday, 18 November.

The outage at Unit 1 began on 10 December 2022 for the maintenance, refuelling and the replacement of three steam generators. Its return to service has been affected by delays. Most recently, in August, Daily Maverick reported that Eskom's chief nuclear officer at Koeberg nuclear power plant, Keith Featherstone, said the unit was meant to return to service by 3 November.

In Saturday's media release, Eskom said the synchronisation came "after almost a year and the longest outage in the history of the station, during which the original three steam generators were successfully replaced by three new steam generators".

It was "a huge milestone in the generation operational recovery plan and Eskom's strategic objectives", the utility said.

Eskom group executive for generation, Bheki Nxumalo, said: "This milestone is a result of the hard work and determination of the Eskom employees, suppliers and contractors who have had to endure a long and challenging outage in the Koeberg power station's history."

Koeberg - situated in the Western Cape - is the country's only nuclear power station, with a...