South Africa: Gift of the Givers' Ahmed Abbasi, Killed in Gaza, Honoured At Cape Town Cathedral

A free Palestine and a reminder of love were the key messages at an interfaith service in Cape Town for Gift of the Givers Gaza office head Ahmed Abbasi, who was killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

'We are all here for one purpose: our love for the people of Palestine," said Xola Hector Mafilika from the Khayelitsha Religious Forum at an interfaith service at Cape Town's St George's Cathedral on Sunday evening.

The interfaith service was held in memory of Dr Ahmed Abbasi, the office head of the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers in Gaza. He was killed alongside his brother Dr Mustafa Abbasi on 16 November in an Israeli bomb strike as they emerged from a mosque after morning prayers, according to the aid organisation.

At Sunday's service, religious leaders included Imam Rashied Omar of the Claremont mosque, along with members of South African Jews for a Free Palestine, representatives of the Catholic Church and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Former international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu was also present.

The service was led by Father Michael Weeder, the dean of St George's Cathedral. The church was packed with people from all faiths, with some waving Palestinian flags and others wearing the keffiyeh, a traditional headscarf worn by Palestinians.

"Soon this will be over, soon Palestine will be free," Mafilika said.

'Just an ordinary Palestinian'

During the service, a recording by Gift of the Givers...