Botswana: VP Urges Youth to Learn Indigenous Knowledge

Mopipi — The younger generation can learn a great deal from the elderly, as they hold invaluable indigenous knowledge necessary for survival.

The advice was given by Vice President Mr Slumber Tsogwane during a luncheon organised by the Mopipi Clinic staff for the elderly in Mopipi on November 18.

Mr Tsogwane said that the elderly possessed historical knowledge and could provide valuable guidance.

He pointed out that even before the introduction of the education system, Batswana relied on the wisdom of the elderly.

As an example, the Vice President, who is also the Member of Parliament for Boteti West, mentioned how traditional healing skills played a significant role in Batswana's survival. "The elderly possess knowledge about traditional methods of exploring ground water, a skill that the younger generation should acquire to avoid losing the knowledge," he said

He further stated that in the past, livestock diseases such as pasteurella and bone fractures were treated using traditional healing skills. Mr Tsogwane also highligted the importance of preserving Setswana marriage practices, which involve consultations with the families of both the groom and the bride and include counseling sessions. These practices contribute to lower divorce rates.

With the Intellectual Property Rights Policy now in place, Mr Tsogwane urged those with indigenous knowledge to register and enjoy the benefits associated with preserving and sharing such knowledge.

Vice President acknowledged the significant role that the elderly play in connecting families and improving social cohesion.

As a gesture of support, Mr Tsogwane donated 287 blankets and 287 bowls to the elderly in Mopipi.

BOPA