Namibia: Geingob Acknowledges Successful Conclusion of Hage Geingob Cup

President Hage Geingob on Sunday gratefully acknowledged the successful conclusion of the Hage Geingob Cup at Windhoek's Independence Stadium on Saturday.

"The ninth edition of the Hage Geingob Cup yesterday, 18 November 2023 was incredible as it demonstrated the fact that when we hold hands and work hard together as Namibians, we will continue to strengthen our gains of unity and development," he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

"Therefore, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to all Namibians who joined us in the celebration of the ninth edition of the Hage Geingob Cup," he added.

The rest of his statement reads as follows:

"I thank the incredible and passionate fans who turned out in their tens of thousands at the Independence Stadium to cheer and to watch the Namibian Legends battle it out against the South African Legends, including the main game in which Eeshoke Chula Chula FC beat African Stars FC in a high quality and entertaining game of football. Congratulations to Eeshoke Chula Chula FC for taking the Cup to Eenhana! I should also thank Lucas Radebe and Doctor Khumalo for coming and brilliantly leading the South African Legends. All of us truly enjoyed the beautiful game of football as one family."

"Undoubtedly, the ninth edition of the Hage Geingob Cup showed that Namibians will rally behind their favorite football clubs and the national team when football is organized in an orderly, consistent and inclusive manner through the relevant structures. For this reason, I wish to thank the Hage Geingob Cup organising committee and the sponsors who ensured that Namibians turned out in overwhelming numbers to support the ninth edition of the Cup. MTC, Bank Windhoek and Namibia Breweries, your unwavering support and commitment to the Hage Geingob Cup has made a lasting impact in our community and the sports fraternity by nurturing talent and providing a platform for Namibians to celebrate together. Your belief in strengthening the foundations of the Namibian House through sports make the Cup possible."

"The media plays an important role in the dissemination of information and entertainment. I want to thank all the media houses that have embraced this event over the years and also ensured that information reachesp sees many audiences, for the purpose of entertainment and the projection of the values of inclusivity the Cup embodies."

"As I reflect on this incredible weekend, I am filled with gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received. Once again, thank you to the fans, sponsors, performing artists, fellow Namibians and the Namibian Police for ensuring that the 9th edition was a truly memorable and unforgettable experience," he concluded.