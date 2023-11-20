Zimbabwean UFC Star Gorimbo to Face Ireland's Kiefer Crosbie On Comeback in February

US-BASED Zimbabwean Mixed Marital Arts (MMA) star Themba Gorimbo will return to action against Ireland's Kiefer Crosbie on February 3 at a yet-to-be-announced Ultimate Fighting Championship event.

Gorimbo confirmed the booking on social media following an initial report from MMA Mania.

The card does have an official location or headliner with further details set to be revealed in due course.

Gorimbo who has a record of 11 wins and four loses (11-4) in his professional career made headlines earlier this year due to his inspirational story, which came to light following his first promotional triumph against Takashi Sato at UFC Fight Night 223 on May 20.

Gorimbo installed a borehole in his rural home in Muvuti in the Bikita District in Zimbabwe from the proceeds he received selling his fight kit after his first UFC victory in Las Vegas earlier this year.

He later revealed that he had just US $7 to his name heading into the fight, but the Zimbabwean's gamble paid off as he kick-started his UFC career with an impressive win.

His inspirational story caught the attention of celebrities such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who famously pursued his own dreams after once having only $7 in his bank account, which eventually served as the name for his company, Seven Bucks Productions.

After suprising Gorimbo by visiting him at his training base the famed WWE superstar purchased a house for him in Miami where the Zimbabwean now resides while continuing his training in Miami.

The upcoming fight will be Gorimbo's first since the life-changing experience.

The Masvingo-born fighter, who made a name for himself on the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) in South Africa before relocating to the US debuted in the Octagon with a loss to A.J. Fletcher at UFC Fight Night 219.

Having finally secured a win on the UFC against Sato, he will be eager to continue his rise against Ireland's Crosbie, who will look to bounce back from a first-round submission loss against Kevin Jousset in his promtional debut at UFC 293.

Crosbiee's record of 10 wins and four loses notably includes a 3-3 stint on the Bellator MMA circuit in the US.

Gorimbo wants to become the first Zimbabwean fighter to win a UFC world title, something he thinks he will achieve by the end of 2024.