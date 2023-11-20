Mozambique: Mozambican Jazz Artist Wins Prestigious International Award

Maputo — By John Hughes

London, 19 Nov (AIM) - Renowned Mozambican saxophonist and composer Moreira Chonguica has been honoured by the South African Music Awards (SAMA) in the "Rest of Africa' category for his album "Sounds of Peace'.

According to a press release, the accolade "recognises the outstanding contribution of the album in bridging borders and fostering unity through the universal language of music'.

The album, comprising thirteen tracks, was released in November 2022. It intricately weaves together a tapestry of languages, melodies, rhythms, and voices from across Mozambique.

The sound is a fusion of djembe rhythms, high mbira notes, and electric keyboard accents, harmonised by Chonguica's saxophone. Vocals in the album are sung in several languages, including Makhuwa, Makonde, and Changana.

The album stands as a testament to Chonguica's commitment to supporting and promoting young artists, as it features collaborations with some of Mozambique's most talented emerging musicians.

In response to the award, Chonguica expressed gratitude and explained that the album "was a labour of love, aiming to showcase the rich musical tapestry of Mozambique and promote a message of unity and understanding'.

He added, "This award is not just a recognition of our work but also a celebration of the diverse musical traditions that make up the beautiful continent of Africa',

Earlier this year, "Sounds of Peace' was bestowed with the Best International Jazz Album/Artist award at the 7th Edition of the Mzantsi Awards held at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Moreira Chonguica is no stranger to the South African Music Awards (SAMA), having previously clinched the Best Producer award in 2005 for his album "Vol 1: The Journey', as well as the Best Contemporary Jazz Album and Best Album Cover awards in 2009 for "Vol 2: Citizen of the World'.