Uganda: Four Killed After Turkana Warriors Violate Museveni Order On Guns

Four Turkana warriors from neighbouring Kenya have been put out of action in Moroto after violating a directive by President Museveni banning them from entering Uganda with guns.

President Museveni in Executive Order no.3 issues in May, 2023 directed that Turkana warriors should never return to Uganda with guns.

"The Turkana must never come to Uganda with guns . Anybody who does so must be arrested and charged with terrorism by the Court Martial. I direct that this Turkana nonsense must stop," Museveni said.

However, according to Maj Moses Amuya, the acting UPDF third division spokesperson, on Saturday, suspected Turkana warriors have continued to sneak into the country while armed with guns to conduct raids, kidnap civilians and soldiers and killing others.

"On November, 18, 2023 suspected Turkana warriors exchanged fire with UPDF soldiers on routine patrol and during the engagement, four suspected Turkana warriors were neutralized and fire arms charged . The incident occurred in Magos parish Rupa Sub county in Moroto District ,"Maj Amuya said.

He said Ugandan Karamojong communities along the borderlines continue to form criminal alliances with their kinship the Turkana to commit these crimes.

"We appeal to the Karamojong communities bordering the Republic of Kenya who continue to harbor and collaborate with the Turkana cattle rustlers to strongly desist from criminal acts, as they stand to face the law. Likewise, the Turkana offenders are not immune to prosecution."

President Museveni in May said these Turkana warriors were responsible for killing of Ugandan geologists and two UPDF soldiers last year.

He gave the Turkana population six months to implement his directives or else he will issue tough orders.

"If, however, the issue of the guns illegally entering Uganda, the handover of the criminals who killed our geologists or the use of traditional justice and return of the stolen cattle are not resolved, I will have no alternative but to expel all the Kenyan Turkanas and their cattle and they will never be allowed to re-enter Uganda with their cattle," Museveni said.