East Africa: Arusha Hosts EAC Heads of State Summit

20 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — Leaders from the seven East African Community (EAC) partner states are converging in Arusha this week, for the 23rd ordinary EAC Heads of State Summit.

The two-day high-profile meeting will also see South Sudan's President Salva Kiir replacing Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye as the chairperson of the regional economic bloc.

Among other issues that will take centre stage in the summit will be climate change and food security.

Kiir is expected to steer the regional bloc at a time when the region is holding discussions on regional peace and security, particularly the crisis in Sudan and the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where South Sudan has deployed troops as part of the East African Regional Force to help restore peace in the country.

The EAC chairmanship is a rotating position that is held by each member state for a one-year term.

The current chairperson of EAC is Burundi's President Ndayishimiye, who was elected in July last year by East African heads of state during the 22nd Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State held in Arusha, Tanzania.

The EAC is currently grappling with the problem of pollution and waste management.

Such problems are not limited to the borders of a country.

The harmful effects extend beyond the borders of the originator of the pollution.

It is for this reason the development of policy frameworks for Pollution Control and Waste Management remains a priority for the Environment and Natural Resources Sector of the EAC Secretariat.

All partner states are parties to the Eastern African Regional Framework Agreement on Air Pollution (Nairobi Agreement, 2008).

The states agreed to develop actionable targets to address air pollution in the following key areas: Transport, Industry and Mining, Energy, Waste, Vegetation Fires, Indoor Air pollution, Urban Planning and Management.

The EAC is working on development and harmonisation of standards and regulations on pollution control and waste management.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.