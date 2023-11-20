Ethiopia: Art and Culture - Universal Music Group, Ethiopia's Sewasew Multimedia Sign First of Its Kind Distribution Agrmt.

Addis Abeba - Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, and Sewasew Multimedia, Ethiopia's leading music and Entertainment Company, today announced that they have signed the first of its kind distribution agreement for the Ethiopian market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sewasew Multimedia will be responsible for the digital distribution and marketing of UMG's extensive catalog of music in Ethiopia. This includes music from UMG's globally recognized labels, such as Def Jam, Interscope Records, Island Records, Motown Records, Republic Records, and Virgin Records, as well as music from their African divisions, such as Def Jam Africa, Motown Gospel Africa, and Republic Records Africa.

Sewasew Multimedia said the Download Service Provider (DSP) agreement between UMG and Sewasew Multimedia is a significant development for the Ethiopian music industry. It will provide Ethiopian consumers with access to a wider range of music than ever before, and supercharge the reach of Ethiopian artists, bringing their music to a global audience.

"We are excited to partner with Sewasew Multimedia to bring UMG's music to the Ethiopian market," said Ulrik Cahn EVP Africa, Middle East and Asia. "UMG has a long and successful presence in Africa, and given Ethiopia's rich and vibrant music culture, we are excited to work with Sewasew Multimedia to help grow the Ethiopian music industry to its full potential."

Abraham F., Managing Director, Sewasew Multimedia, on his part said "We are thrilled to partner with UMG, the world leader in music-based entertainment to bring their extensive catalogue of music to the Ethiopian market. This partnership is a testament to Ethiopia's growing importance in the global music industry, and we are confident that it will be a success for both companies."

Sub-Saharan Africa was the fastest growing region in 2022 with recorded revenue growth of 34.7%. The agreement is a demonstration of UMG's commitment to the region, and its wider strategy to increase its presence and accelerate its growth in high potential music markets around the world, according to a media statement from Sewasew Multimedia.