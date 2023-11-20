Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Blinken, Abiy Discuss Food Aid Resumption, Conflicts in Amhara and Oromia Regions

Addis Abeba — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed over the phone with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about the resumption of food assistance across Ethiopia beginning next month.

This follows USAID's announcement on Tuesday that it would resume distribution of food aid across Ethiopia which was suspended in June due to widespread aid diversion. The announcement came after comprehensive reforms implemented by the Ethiopian government and humanitarian partners.

According to a press release by the US State Department, Secretary Blinken "commended reforms by the Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners to help ensure aid reaches those experiencing acute food insecurity".

The two leaders have also discussed efforts to consolidate peace in northern Ethiopia and the importance of regional cooperation, the press release added. Furthermore, Blinken expressed concern about ongoing violence in Amhara, Oromia and elsewhere in Ethiopia and stressed the importance of dialogue and negotiation to resolve conflict.

The US government through a delegation led by Mike Hammer, US special envoy to the Horn of Africa is reported to have a key role in the ongoing negotiations in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania between Ethiopian government and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) to end the conflict in Oromia region.