Kenya: Heavy Rains At the Coast to Extend to January 31 - Forecast

20 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Heavy rains in Mombasa and the larger coastal region are projected to continue until January 31, a new forecast has shown.

The Kenya Meteorological Department said on Sunday the heavy rains that have caused havoc in the coastal city were part of a "fairly strong" El Nino phenomenon.

"What the Coast has received is already higher than normal what we call average. The observation is that there is a likelihood of going all the way to the end of January 2024," David Gikungu, the agency's Director indicated.

He said the agency's studies had projected enhanced rainfall from as early as August despite a controversial scaling down of the El Nino advisory on October 22 before the reinstatement of an earlier warning on November 10.

"This is not uncommon. Around August going forward, it was very clear that we were going into a season that would be characterized by higher-than-normal rainfall. The El Nino phenomenon is fairly strong," Gikungu explained.

"The rainfall that we are receiving has already intensified. The term we use mainly is enhanced. Even though it is a rainfall season, what we are receiving is above average for the season," he added.

10 deaths

The met agency's statement came even as the national administration at the coast revealed ten flood-related deaths including two Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials who drowned in Kwale after they vehicle was swept away by floods.

Several homes have been destroyed in with surging waters rendering sections of roads in cities and towns inaccessible.

In Mombasa, at least five houses were destroyed in Chaani area of Changamwe constituency.

In Bamburi, Junda and Kiembeni areas of the larger Kisauni constituency, roads were rendered impassable due to a heavy downpour.

Several homes in Bamburi and Junda were submerged in water on Friday. In Nyali, parts of Maweni, Kongowea, 2nd Avenue Nyali and Links Roads experienced flooding.

Overall, more than 80,000 households have been affected and some displaced by floods across thirty-three counties in the country.

